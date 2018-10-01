Upgrade to MariaDB Community Server 10.5 on Debian 9

These instructions detail the upgrade from a previous version of MariaDB Community Server to MariaDB Community Server 10.5 on Debian 9.

When MariaDB Community Server is upgraded, the old version needs to be uninstalled, and the new version needs to be installed.

Data Backup Occasionally, issues can be encountered during upgrades. These issues can even potentially corrupt the database's data files, preventing you from easily reverting to the old installation. Therefore, it is generally best to perform a backup prior to upgrading. If an issue is encountered during the upgrade, you can use the backup to restore your MariaDB Server database to the old version. If the upgrade finishes without issue, then the backup can be deleted. The instructions below show how to perform a backup using MariaDB Backup. For more information about backing up and restoring the database, please see the Recovery Guide. Take a full backup: $ sudo mariadb-backup --backup \ --user = mariabackup_user \ --password = mariabackup_passwd \ --target-dir = /data/backup/preupgrade_backup Confirm successful completion of the backup operation. The backup must be prepared: $ sudo mariadb-backup --prepare \ --target-dir = /data/backup/preupgrade_backup Confirm successful completion of the prepare operation. Backups should be tested before they are trusted.

Uninstall the Old Version When upgrading to a new major release of MariaDB Community Server, it is necessary to remove the existing installation of MariaDB Community Server, before installing the new version of MariaDB Community Server. Otherwise, the package manager will refuse to install the new version of MariaDB Community Server. Stop the MariaDB Server Process Before the old version can be uninstalled, we first need to stop the current MariaDB Server process. Stop the server process using the systemctl command: $ sudo systemctl stop mariadb Uninstall via APT (Debian/Ubuntu) Uninstall all of the MariaDB Community Server packages. Note that a wildcard character is used to ensure that all MariaDB Community Server packages are uninstalled. $ sudo apt remove "mariadb-*" Be sure to check that this wildcard does not unintentionally refer to any of your custom applications. Uninstall the Galera package as well. The name of the package depends on the specific version of MariaDB Community Server. When upgrading from MariaDB Community Server 10.4, the package is called galera-4 : $ sudo apt remove galera-4 When upgrading from MariaDB Community Server 10.3 or earlier, the package is called galera : $ sudo apt remove galera Before proceeding, verify that all MariaDB Community Server packages are uninstalled. The following command should not return any results: $ apt list --installed | grep -i -E "mariadb|galera"

Install the New Version MariaDB Corporation provides a APT package repository for Debian 9. Install via APT (Debian/Ubuntu) Configure the APT package repository. To configure APT package repositories: $ sudo apt install wget $ wget https://downloads.mariadb.com/MariaDB/mariadb_repo_setup $ echo "6528c910e9b5a6ecd3b54b50f419504ee382e4bdc87fa333a0b0fcd46ca77338 mariadb_repo_setup" \ | sha256sum -c - $ chmod +x mariadb_repo_setup $ sudo ./mariadb_repo_setup \ --mariadb-server-version = "mariadb-10.5" $ sudo apt update Install MariaDB Community Server and package dependencies: $ sudo apt install mariadb-server mariadb-backup Configure MariaDB. Installation only loads MariaDB Community Server to the system. MariaDB Community Server requires configuration before the database server is ready for use.

Starting the Server MariaDB Community Server includes configuration to start, stop, restart, enable/disable on boot, and check the status of the Server using the operating system default process management system. Debian 9 uses systemd. You can manage the Server process using the systemctl command: Operation Command Start sudo systemctl start mariadb Stop sudo systemctl stop mariadb Restart sudo systemctl restart mariadb Enable during startup sudo systemctl enable mariadb Disable during startup sudo systemctl disable mariadb Status sudo systemctl status mariadb

Upgrading the Data Directory MariaDB Community Server 10.5 ships with the mariadb-upgrade utility which can be used to identify and correct compatibility issues in the new version. After you upgrade your Server and start the server process, run this utility to upgrade the data directory: $ sudo mariadb-upgrade